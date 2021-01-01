Creative Directors in Pretoria, South Africa for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Pretoria, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Julian Hibbert
Sandton, South Africa • $<50k (USD)
About Julian Hibbert
As an independent freelancer, I blend my formal design education with business experience to provide effective Brand/Logo Designs, Web Design and Graphic Design solutions.
My creative design experience obtained from running a successful design studio gives me an advantage in delivering practical and effective solutions tailored to your business for maximum impact and success. I’ve successfully delivered several projects for leading international brands and I can do the same for yours too.
Work History
-
Marketing and Sales Consultant @ Onpro
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand strategy
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- consultation
- copywriting
- name development
- online advertising
- online marketing
- positioning
- sales
- storyboarding
SorbetPro
Johannesburg, South Africa
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- character design
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Tebogo Mathotha Ramotlou
Pretoria, South Africa • $<50k (USD)
About Tebogo Mathotha Ramotlou
My name is Tebogo Mathotha Ramotlou, a graphic designer and Illustrator from Polokwane currently based in Gauteng, South Africa. I specialize in digital and print design, layout design, logo and brand development, motion graphics, illustration, UI/UX design and more.
Work History
-
Multimedia Designer @ Blvck Elephant
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Pearson Institute of Higher Education
BA in Graphic Design
2018
Skills
- branding and logo design
- ilustrator
- layout
- motion graphics
- photo retouching
- ui desgin
- video editting
Leigh Le RouxPro
johannesburg • $50-60k (USD)
About Leigh Le Roux
Artist | Illustrator | Graphic Designer | UI Designer | Human Being
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- artist
- character design
- design
- digital art
- drawing
- graphic design
- illustration
- sketch