Creative Directors in Poznan, Poland for hire

About Rafał Staromłyński

Head of design @Setapp, product designer, Swiss watch collector and technology freak. Connected with the design for more than 12 years. His work is driven by a strong belief in design as a problem-solving tool and as a method for improving the connections between products and people lives.

Through collaboration with a wide range of clients from all over the world, he widens his knowledge and build experience around different industries and technologies.

Rafał leads a product design team which is constantly creating solutions where the user needs meet market and business goals, combined into beautiful, useful products.