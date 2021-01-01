Creative Directors in Poznan, Poland for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Poznan, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Dawid Młynarz

Dawid Młynarz

Pro

Poznan, Poland $120-130k (USD)

Message

About Dawid Młynarz

Senior UI/UX Designer fueled with passion. 9+ years of professional experience building digital products with soul. Extensive experience in creating scalable design systems and optimizing internal processes and design tools to work smarter. Always thinking big but planning small.

Currently working @XWP

Work History

  • Sr. Product Designer @ XWP.co

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • figma
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Rafał Staromłyński

Rafał Staromłyński

Pro

Poznań, Poland $80-90k (USD)

Message

About Rafał Staromłyński

Head of design @Setapp, product designer, Swiss watch collector and technology freak. Connected with the design for more than 12 years. His work is driven by a strong belief in design as a problem-solving tool and as a method for improving the connections between products and people lives.
Through collaboration with a wide range of clients from all over the world, he widens his knowledge and build experience around different industries and technologies.

Rafał leads a product design team which is constantly creating solutions where the user needs meet market and business goals, combined into beautiful, useful products.

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Zypsy

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android application design
  • augmented reality
  • branding and logo design
  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • ios application design
  • microinteractions
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • virtual reality
Message
Michał Roszyk

Michał Roszyk

Pro

Poznań, Poland, Europe $90-100k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Widelab

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • digital
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Anton Olashyn

Anton Olashyn

Pro

Poznan, Poland $70-80k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ HighSolutions

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • WSB University in Poznań

    engineering

    2020

Skills

  • adobe
  • autolayout
  • figma
  • guidelines
  • high fidelity prototyping
  • interaction design
  • logo and branding
  • mobile
  • product design
  • uiux
  • visual identity design
  • web design
  • wireframe
Message