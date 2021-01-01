Creative Directors in Poznan, Poland for hire
Dawid MłynarzPro
Poznan, Poland • $120-130k (USD)
About Dawid Młynarz
Senior UI/UX Designer fueled with passion. 9+ years of professional experience building digital products with soul. Extensive experience in creating scalable design systems and optimizing internal processes and design tools to work smarter. Always thinking big but planning small.
Currently working @XWP
Work History
Sr. Product Designer @ XWP.co
2021 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- figma
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- usability testing
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Rafał StaromłyńskiPro
Poznań, Poland • $80-90k (USD)
About Rafał Staromłyński
Head of design @Setapp, product designer, Swiss watch collector and technology freak. Connected with the design for more than 12 years. His work is driven by a strong belief in design as a problem-solving tool and as a method for improving the connections between products and people lives.
Through collaboration with a wide range of clients from all over the world, he widens his knowledge and build experience around different industries and technologies.
Rafał leads a product design team which is constantly creating solutions where the user needs meet market and business goals, combined into beautiful, useful products.
Work History
Senior Product Designer @ Zypsy
2020 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- android application design
- augmented reality
- branding and logo design
- design systems
- interaction design
- ios application design
- microinteractions
- motiondesign
- product design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- virtual reality
Michał RoszykPro
Poznań, Poland, Europe • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
Senior Product Designer @ Widelab
2019 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- digital
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Anton OlashynPro
Poznan, Poland • $70-80k (USD)
Work History
UX/UI Designer @ HighSolutions
2019 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
WSB University in Poznań
engineering
2020
Skills
- adobe
- autolayout
- figma
- guidelines
- high fidelity prototyping
- interaction design
- logo and branding
- mobile
- product design
- uiux
- visual identity design
- web design
- wireframe