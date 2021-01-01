Creative Directors in Porto Alegre, Brazil for hire

Guilherme Kerber

Guilherme Kerber

Porto Alegre, Brazil $<50k (USD)

About Guilherme Kerber

UX/UI Designer available for freelance. Let's chat!

Work History

  • Freelancer UX designer @ Koncepted

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • PUCRS

    Advertisement

    2014

Skills

  • interaction design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Fabiano Daudt

Fabiano Daudt

Novo Hamburgo - Brasil $70-80k (USD)

About Fabiano Daudt

Designer specialized in Web/App Systems, SaaS and Software design with more than 10 years of experience within the technology and design industry. My experience in different niches and market sectors, led me to develop a holistic vision and through Design, a way to integrate, humanize and innovate within corporations.

I love to build unique experiences from concept to launch. If you are looking for a designer to help you bring an idea to life, let's talk.

Work History

  • Principal Product Designer @ Trinca

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • School

    Alela - Master Interface Design

    2020

Skills

  • business strategy
  • dashboard
  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • interactive prototypes
  • leadership
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • software design
  • ui
  • user experience designer
  • user interface designer
  • user research
  • ux
Felipe Gil da Silva

Felipe Gil da Silva

Porto Alegre Brasil

About Felipe Gil da Silva

I'm a dreamer who does a little graphic design.

Work History

  • Art Director and Motion Designer @ Paim Comunicação

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Uniritter

    Superior

    2020

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
  • visual identity design
Nicole Rauen

Nicole Rauen

Porto Alegre - Brazil $<50k (USD)

About Nicole Rauen

I'm a graphic & strategic designer based in Brazil, passionate about the creative industry, especially Illustrations, Lettering, Motion and Branding - kinda of lots of stuffs! - And also I love to surf, drink kombucha and play yoyo.

And I'm pleased to meet you!

:)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 3dsmax
  • Handl
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • autocad
  • illustration
  • keyshot
  • rhinoceros
  • sketching
  • sketchup
