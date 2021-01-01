Creative Directors in Pittsburgh, PA for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Pittsburgh, PA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Josh LinePro
Pittsburgh, PA • $100-110k (USD)
About Josh Line
Designer | Adjunct Professor (UXD) | User Researcher | Social Scientist | Psychology Nerd | Entrepreneur | Dad
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Robots & Pencils
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Eastern Michigan University
BS, Psychology
1998
Skills
- analysis
- information architecture
- leadership
- mobile design
- responsive design
- synthesis
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design
- wireframes
Zihad Islam
planet Mars • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Full time Freelancer @ Dribbble
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe ai
- adobe xd
- ios design
- landing page
- mobile
- photoshope
- redesign
- ui
- ux
- web design
Colin MillerPro
Pittsburgh, PA • $70-80k (USD)
About Colin Miller
From the Muddy Banks of the Allegheny.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- apparel design
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- typography
Saidur Rahman
Planet Mars • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Interaction Designer @ Amber IT
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
Product Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Bachelor Degree
BSC In Computer Science & Engineering
2012
Skills
- corporate brand identity
- dashboard design
- illustration
- interaction design
- interactiondesign
- interface designer
- logo
- mobile
- product design
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- ux researcher
- visual design
- visual identity design
- web design