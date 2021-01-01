Creative Directors in Phnom Penh, Cambodia for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Rin
Preyveng
About Rin
Hello my name is ChorkNiarin I am a freelance Graphic Designer.
Work History
-
Ademy IT STEP Cambodia @ www.HeroPow.kh.com
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Education
-
IT Step
ChreyVeal
2019
Peadro Collins
Phnom Penh, Cambodia • $70-80k (USD)
About Peadro Collins
Design & Illustration, Art Production
Digital artist working remotely from Cambodia.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- compositing
- css
- digital art
- graphic and web design
- html5
- html5 animation
- illustration
- photo retouching
- prepress
- typography
- uidesign
- uxdesign
Kubo
Phnom Penh, Cambodia • $<50k (USD)
About Kubo
Graphic designer with over 6 years experiences specializing in multimedia graphic design for various companies and agencies.
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ Linx International
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Polygrafická High School
Vocational Certificate in Graphic Design
2015
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- creative thinking
- design process
- design thinking
- front-end development
- graphic design
- print design
- sketch
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- videography
- web design
- webflow
Yanti Srimurni
Phnom Penh, Cambodia • $60-70k (USD)
About Yanti Srimurni
Virtual coin official merupakan situs perjudian online yang memberikan bonus berbentuk free kredit tanpa harus menggunakan modal
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- copy writing