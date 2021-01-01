Creative Directors in Patna, India for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Patna, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Shayan AlamPro
Patna • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Freelance Designer @ Self
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
Expert IT Zone
Certificate Course In Adobe Photoshop
2016
Skills
- Product Design
- UX Design
- Ui
- illlustration
- landing page
- uidesign
- uiuxdesign
- web desgin
Anushka Raj
Hajipur, India • $50-60k (USD)
About Anushka Raj
UI/UX Designer
Work History
-
Front End Developer @ Khabai Tech
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic & Persian University
BCA
2020
Skills
- uiuxdesign
Shariya Aman
Patna, India
About Shariya Aman
Graphic, Brand Identity & UI/UX Designer
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- canvas
- logo and branding
- packaging
- poster design
- social media graphics
- typography
Abhijit Verma
Patna, India • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- graphic design
- uidesign
- user experience (ux)