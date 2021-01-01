Creative Directors in Paris, France for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Paris, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Barthelemy Chalvet

Barthelemy Chalvet

Pro

Paris $120-130k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ AgenceMe

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Neoma Business School

    Bachelor

    2011

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Mathias Adam

Mathias Adam

Pro

Paris, France $220-250k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Kayrros

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Education

  • EARTSUP

    Licence

    2012

Skills

  • android app design
  • b2b
  • consumer
  • development
  • interaction design
  • ios
  • ios development
  • lead design
  • management
  • micro-interraction
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Pierre-Jean Doumenjou

Pierre-Jean Doumenjou

Pro

Paris

Message

About Pierre-Jean Doumenjou

Art Direction + Design at Léonard Agency • Available for freelance • ex
Akufen / Werkstatt

Work History

  • Art Director @ Léonard - Inventive Agency

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app design
  • art direction
  • branding
  • ecommerce
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Louis Ansa

Louis Ansa

Pro

Paris $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Louis Ansa

Multidisciplinary designer - Lead creative at makemepulse - Co-founder of ism - Awwwards Judge - Passionate about interactivity and motion graphics.

Work History

  • Lead creative @ makemepulse

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Education

  • Les Gobelins

    Master Degree

    2014

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • art direction
  • branding
  • conception
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message