Creative Directors in Oslo, Norway for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Oslo, Norway on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Mikolaj Dobrucki

Mikolaj Dobrucki

Oslo, Norway $100-110k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Digital Product Designer @ Sanity.io

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

Education

  • Malmö University

    MSc

    2020

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • concept design
  • front-end development
  • interaction design
  • leadership
  • management
  • product design
  • ui
  • user experiance
  • ux
  • visual design
Message
TB Obstfelder

TB Obstfelder

Pro

Oslo, Norway $100-110k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Designer, 3D, Animations @ Scandlearn

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • branding
  • game design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
Message
Anna Rising

Anna Rising

Oslo, Norway $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Anna Rising

Graphic Designer & Illustrator.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • css
  • graphic design
  • html
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • photography
Message
Juho

Juho

Pro

Oslo, Norway

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • logo
  • typography
  • visual identity design
Message