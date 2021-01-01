Creative Directors in Orlando, FL for hire

Sanjin Halilovic

World Wide $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Naga Trader

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Academy of Fine Arts Sarajevo

    Product Design

    2011

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • infographic design
  • logo
  • print design
  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • visual design
Oscar Cortez

Orlando, FL $50-60k (USD)

About Oscar Cortez

Bright illustration and graphic design from sunny Orlando, Florida

Work History

  • Course Director @ Full Sail University

    2007 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Full Sail University

    Graphic Design Bachelor's

    2014

Skills

  • concept art
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • lettering
  • typography
  • ui
  • vector graphics
Counter Brand & Type

Orlando $60-70k (USD)

About Counter Brand & Type

Counter is an Orlando-based design studio disciplined in art direction, brand/identity design & typography.
Lead by Art Director Michael Steven Forrest.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Counter Brand & Type

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Northwestern – St. Paul

    BS Graphic Design

    2012

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • typography
Val Waters

Orlando, FL $80-90k (USD)

About Val Waters

Co-Founder and Creative Director of 48 Savvy Sailors. Design Director at Knight Agency.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • advertising
  • branding
  • concept creation
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
