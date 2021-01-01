Creative Directors in Omsk, Russia for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Omsk, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Dmitry LauretskyPro
Omsk, Russia • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- android app design
- animation
- app ui
- branding
- development
- graphic design
- illustration
- ios application design
- mobile
- mvp
- product design
- start-ups
- ui desing
- ux design
- web
Ilya SablinPro
Omsk, Russia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Sr. Product Designer @ Ronas IT
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- app
- appdesign
- branding
- illustration
- mobile
- mobile design
- product design
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
Yuliya Sanyuk
Omsk, Russia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Purrweb
2015 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
OMGPU
high
2012
Skills
- figma
- icon
- interface designer
- mobile
- sketch
- ui
- wireframe
ADCI Solutions
Omsk, Russia • $50-60k (USD)
About ADCI Solutions
Hi, we're ADCI Solutions
We are a committed team that has been creating marvelous digital products since 2007. Our skills and experience turned into 250 project
Work History
-
2007 @ ADCI Solutions
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- back-end development
- branding identity
- cx
- design for mobile
- design for web
- development
- drupal development
- front-end development
- illustration graphic design
- ui
- ui design
- ux
- ux design
- webdeveloper
- xd