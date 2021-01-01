Creative Directors in Omaha, NE for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Omaha, NE on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson

Omaha, Nebraska $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Brian Johnson

Art director, designer, design thinker and creative consultant developing creative solutions that delight and engage customers.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Swanson Russell

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Nevada

    Bachelor of Science in Business Adminstration with an Emphasis in Marketing

    2003

Skills

  • advertising
  • art direction
  • branding
  • data visualization
  • design
  • graphic design
  • iconography
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • information design
  • information graphics
  • typography
  • visual identity design
Message
Seth Rexilius

Seth Rexilius

Pro

Lincoln, NE

Message

About Seth Rexilius

Founder of WonderWild, a brand identity + design studio. We help brands become their best through emotionally compelling design.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand creation
  • brand development
  • brand guidelines
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • food beverage
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • restaurants
  • typography
  • visual design
  • visual identity
  • web design
Message
Seth Ellenwood

Seth Ellenwood

Pro

Lincoln, NE $<50k (USD)

Message

About Seth Ellenwood

CRUMBY CREATIVE is the portfolio for Seth Ellenwood, an award winning
Nebraska based graphic designer + digital illustrator.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Southeast Community College

    Graphic Design Media Arts

    2011

Skills

  • adobe cc
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • digital illustrator
  • drawing and painting
  • graphic design
  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • inking
  • pencil drawing
  • print design
  • web design
Message
Evan Ayres

Evan Ayres

Omaha, NE $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Retro Shirtz

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Shepherd University

    Bachelor Of Arts

    2010

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • banner ads
  • business card design
  • digital art
  • digital painting
  • fine art
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • label design
  • logo and branding
  • packaging
  • typography
  • vector graphics
Message