Creative Directors in Oklahoma City, OK for hire

Nate Ward

Nate Ward

Oklahoma City, OK $60-70k (USD)

About Nate Ward

I'm always perfecting my craft. My goal is to make something exceptional and visceral that you can enjoy. But enough about my pourovers: sometimes I design too.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Half.Design

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • The University of Oklahoma

    BFA Visual Communication

    2018

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • layout
  • packaging
  • photography
  • symbols
  • typography
Lynae Hilton

Lynae Hilton

Oklahoma City, OK $70-80k (USD)

About Lynae Hilton

Coffee is a food group. I ❤️ Hocus Pocus. Does air-drumming count as exercise?
>>> Discover. Develop. Design. Deliver.

Work History

  • Brand/UI Designer @ liquidfish

    2017 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Art Institute of Houston

    Associates, Graphic Design

    2004

Skills

  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • campaign building
  • creative processes
  • logo
  • marketing strategy
  • team organization structure
Eric Hanebutt

Eric Hanebutt

Oklahoma City, OK

About Eric Hanebutt

Designer & Creator

Work History

  • Owner & Creative Director @ Hanebutt Design Co.

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • css
  • haml
  • html
  • sass
  • ui
  • ux
Emily Enabnit

Emily Enabnit

Oklahoma City, OK $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer @ Heartland Payment Systems

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • front-end web design
  • graphic design
  • layout design
  • logo
  • photography
  • print design
  • typography
