Creative Directors in Odessa, Ukraine for hire

Stas Kovalsky

Ukraine, Odessa $<50k (USD)

About Stas Kovalsky

Five years of experience in designing complex interfaces which do not only look great but also will grow your business.

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ Glow

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • admin panel
  • crm
  • dashboard
  • design
  • ios
  • mobile
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • prototype
  • saas
  • transportation
  • ui design
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Vladimir Gruev

Odessa, Ukraine $150-170k (USD)

About Vladimir Gruev

I am passionate about creating products with a strong visual identity. It helps digital brands move to the next level and increase user engagement — https://gruev.space/

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • atomic design
  • branding
  • design systems
  • digital identity
  • fintech
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • landing page
  • marketing website
  • mobile design
  • product design
  • ui ux
  • ux strategy
  • visual identity design
  • web design
Alexander Plyuto 🎲

Odessa, Ukraine

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app animation
  • app design
  • app ui
  • app ux
  • art direction
  • atomic design
  • dashboard
  • design systems
  • edtech
  • fintech
  • healthcare
  • ios application design
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • web applications
  • web apps
Yevhen Kravchenko

Odesa, Ukraine $50-60k (USD)

About Yevhen Kravchenko

Product, UI/UX Designer

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Astronomic

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Odessa National Polytechnic University

    Master's Degree with Honor

    2019

Skills

  • idea generation
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • startups
  • ui
  • ux
