Creative Directors in Novi Sad, Serbia for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Novi Sad, Serbia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Luka Cvetinovic 👻

Luka Cvetinovic 👻

Pro

Novi Sad, Serbia $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Luka Cvetinovic 👻

Full Stack Developer by day, Lead Designer by night. 8+ years of experience in the industry. Need app design, website or branding?
Skype: lukacvetinovic

Work History

  • Full Stack Developer @ Vivify Ideas

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Education

  • Faculty of Technical Sciences, University of Novi Sad

    Bachelor with Honours in Electrical and Computer Engineering

    2019

Skills

  • android design
  • brand identity
  • graphic design
  • ios design
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Petar Acanski

Petar Acanski

Novi Sad

Message

About Petar Acanski

Steroid Skillset • Bunch of Ideas • Not Enough Time

Work History

  • Head of Design @ ActiveCollab

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • dashboard
  • front-end development
  • logo design
  • product design
  • type design
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Alex Krugli

Alex Krugli

Pro

Serbia, Novi Sad $<50k (USD)

Message

About Alex Krugli

Alex Krugli is digital illustration artist from Minsk, Belarus currently working and living in Novi Sad, Serbia. His creative energy based on three main sources – travelings, magic stories and biodivercity of natural world. Alex prefer to work with bold geometric flat shapes and vivid colours as well as with line minimalist style. Which is perfectly suit to large array of clients across advertising, web design, mobile gaming and editorial.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 2d illustration
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • character design
  • icon
  • product illustration
  • vector graphics
  • web illustration
Message
Marko Purac

Marko Purac

Pro

Novi Sad, Serbia

Message

About Marko Purac

A matchmaker between brands and their goals.

Work History

  • Co-founder @ GrowwwKit

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Visoka Tehnicka Skola Novi Sad

    Bachelor

    2016

Skills

  • Digital illustration
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • product design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • webdesign
Message