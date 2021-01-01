Creative Directors in Nottingham, United Kingdom for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Nottingham, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Warren ChallengerPro
Nottingham, United Kingdom • $70-80k (USD)
About Warren Challenger
I’m an experienced design-led team leader who enjoys solving complex problems and creating enjoyable experiences.
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Fortnight
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Derby University / Multimedia
Degree
2005
Skills
- 3d illustration
- appdesign
- art direction
- ecommerce
- interaction design
- product design
- product strategy
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design
- workshops
Dan BakerPro
Birmingham, UK • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Founder @ hiya
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- app design
- clean
- designer
- light
- mobile design
- responsive
- ui
- ux
- web design
- website redesign
Jordan JenkinsPro
Wales • $70-80k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- typography
- visual design
Marcus HandaPro
Leicester, England • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Marcus Handa Design
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- ios design
- mobile
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design