Creative Directors in Nis, Serbia for hire

Aleksandar SavicPro
Serbia, Nis
Work History
-
Illustrator @ WeAreNeopix
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
School of Textiles and Design
Graphic designer
2007
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- corporate
- dashboards
- design
- icon
- illustration
- mobile
- product design
- typography
- web apps
- web design
- web illustrations
Andrijana Miladinovic
Leskovac, Serbia • $90-100k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- illustration
- label design
- logo
- packaging
- typography
Milos Ristic
Nis, Serbia
About Milos Ristic
• UX/UI Designer
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- figma
- prototype
- sketch
- web design
Andjela Pantic
Prokuplje, Serbia
Work History
-
Quality Assurance Tester @ Test IO
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
Faculty Of Mechanical Engineering, University Of Nis
Master of Engineering Management
2017
Skills
- graphic design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web developement