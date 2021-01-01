Creative Directors in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
John Hall

John Hall

Durham, United Kingdom $50-60k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
  • wireframe
Message
Owen Walters

Owen Walters

Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland, United Kingdom $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Owen Walters

Inherently curious, I’m always looking at unique ways of tackling creative challenges.

Work History

  • Senior Creative / English Copywriter @ Miracle

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Ravensbourne University

    BA (Hons) Visual Communication Design: 2.2

    1997

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding identity
  • collaboration
  • conceptualisation
  • copywriting
  • delegation
  • graphic design
  • icon development
  • ideation
  • photography
  • typography
Message
Melanie Hentschel

Melanie Hentschel

Durham, UK

Message

About Melanie Hentschel

Hi, I'm a graphic design student trying to explore lots of different styles. I do pretty much everything from branding to web design, editorial & illustration.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • html css
  • illustration
  • layout
  • photography
  • photoshop
  • typography
  • web design
Message
Becky McCartney

Becky McCartney

Newcastle Upon Tyne

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web ui
Message