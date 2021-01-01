Creative Directors in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
John Hall
Durham, United Kingdom • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
- wireframe
Owen Walters
Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland, United Kingdom • $60-70k (USD)
About Owen Walters
Inherently curious, I’m always looking at unique ways of tackling creative challenges.
Work History
-
Senior Creative / English Copywriter @ Miracle
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Ravensbourne University
BA (Hons) Visual Communication Design: 2.2
1997
Skills
- art direction
- branding identity
- collaboration
- conceptualisation
- copywriting
- delegation
- graphic design
- icon development
- ideation
- photography
- typography
Melanie Hentschel
Durham, UK
About Melanie Hentschel
Hi, I'm a graphic design student trying to explore lots of different styles. I do pretty much everything from branding to web design, editorial & illustration.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- editorial design
- graphic design
- html css
- illustration
- layout
- photography
- photoshop
- typography
- web design
Becky McCartney
Newcastle Upon Tyne
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web ui