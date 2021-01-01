Creative Directors in New Orleans, LA for hire
Peter GiuffriaPro
New Orleans • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Teacher @ Tulane University
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
LSU
Design Degree
2011
Skills
- advertising
- animation
- art direction
- book design
- branding and logo design
- campaign development
- concept development
- creative direction
- graphic design
- idea generation
- illustration
- photography
Lindsey Bock
New Orleans • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic design
- logo
- pattern design
- ui design
- uidesign
Mandy Hernaez
New Orleans • $<50k (USD)
About Mandy Hernaez
My name is Mandy Hernaez and EyeRoll Creative is my hybrid creative studio specializing in thoughtful brand identities, artful illustrations, murals, and live event art. Working in both fine art and design, a little of both sides of the brain are brought to the table. Strategy is combined with fine art techniques to ensure that every project is unique and influential.
The EyeRoll Creative name is a statement about being brave enough to take risks, to stand out, and to commit to authenticity in every action. Ultimately it’s about being honest with yourself and rolling your eyes at being anything else.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- digital painting
- graphic design
- illustration
Mariano Paniello
New Orleans • $60-70k (USD)
About Mariano Paniello
I've been a remote freelance graphic designer since 2011, though I've been a designer for over 20 years. I have worked in a wide range of industries, from the staid, aesthetically conservative world of corporate and institutional design to the splashy, in-your-face world of advertising, marketing, and PR design. I have a very strong, client-centric work ethic and am an asset to any team I'm invited to join.
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Freelance
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Education
-
University of Nebraska Omaha
B.A.
1993
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- graphic design
- infographic design
- muse
- powerpoint
- presentation design
- web design