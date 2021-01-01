Creative Directors in New Delhi, India for hire

sandeep virk

sandeep virk

new delhi $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Product Lead @ TravelTriangle.com

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • interaction design
  • management
  • protoyping
  • skecthapp
  • team building
  • ui desgin
  • user research
Sourav Maity ℠

Sourav Maity ℠

Pro

Delhi, India $60-70k (USD)

About Sourav Maity ℠

Lead Product Designer at BharatPe. Ex Sr. UX/UI Designer at CleverTap. I'm accepting freelance projects. Send me an email if you want to get in touch

Work History

  • Lead UX/UI Designer @ BharatPe

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Education

  • Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Mullana

    Master of Computer Application

    2011

Skills

  • design leadership
  • design strategy
  • human computer interaction
  • persona creation
  • product design
  • prototyping
  • usability
  • usability testing
  • user experience design
  • user interface design
  • user research
  • user-centered design
  • visual identity design
  • web design
  • wireframing
Nitin Jain

Nitin Jain

Gurgaon,India $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Product Lead @ Audacelabs

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • LNMIIT

    Bachelor in Technology

    2019

Skills

  • game design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • product design
  • project management
  • software design
  • user experience (ux)
  • web design
Deepika Sinha

Deepika Sinha

New Delhi

Work History

  • Senior Art Director @ SapientRazorfish

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • appdesign
  • branding
  • design digital products
  • icon
  • mobile
  • persona mapping
  • responsive design
  • sketch
  • user interviews
  • user journey mapping
  • ux
  • visual design
