Creative Directors in Nashville, TN for hire

Jeremy MansfieldPro
Nashville, TN • $90-100k (USD)
About Jeremy Mansfield
I'm a full-stack branding, UI, UX and digital marketing consultant focused on helping companies craft beautiful experiences that delight and engage the user.
Work History
County Commissioner @ Sumner County Tennessee
2018 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
University of Tennessee
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design
1998
Skills
- branding
- creative direction
- logo
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
Jon Dicus
Nashville, TN • $120-130k (USD)
About Jon Dicus
Design and Art Direction. Principal Designer @Asurion. Available for Freelance.
Work History
Principal Designer @ Asurion
2019 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
Pratt Institute
MS in Communications Design
2013
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- layout
- packaging
- print design
- typography
- ui
- web design
Kevin BurrPro
Nashville, TN • $120-130k (USD)
About Kevin Burr
Director of Digital Design at SlickText. Logo and brand identity designer. Honda enthusiast.
Work History
Product designer @ Emma, Inc.
2013 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- product design
- typography
- ux
UPQODEPro
Nashville • $110-120k (USD)
Work History
Creative Director @ UPQODE
2015 – Present
Specialties
Product Design
9+ years
Education
Technical University
Master Degree
2015
Skills
- angular
- backend development
- design
- digitalmarketing
- front-end development
- seo services
- web design
- webdeveloper
- wordpress