Creative Directors in Nairobi, Kenya for hire

David Ndirangu
Nairobi , Kenya • $<50k (USD)
About David Ndirangu
Art Director, Animator & Designer.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
George Usiri
Nairobi, Kenya • $80-90k (USD)
About George Usiri
Art and motion designer by day, Marvel comic fan by night. Focusing on Art direction and Motion design
Work History
-
Junior Art director @ Iprospect
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- art direction
- graphic design
- logo
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
phareze
Nairobi, Kenya • $<50k (USD)
About phareze
::Web developer/UI/UX/Branding/Web design::
::Beat the odds, do numbers and remain humble::
::Stay Creative::
Work History
-
brand manager @ sukido designs
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
University of Nairobi
Degree
2020
Skills
- Web Design
- branding
- web developement
Victor Shiwani
Nairobi • $<50k (USD)
About Victor Shiwani
Product Design | User Experience | User Interface | User Research | Brand Identity
Work History
-
Lead Product Designer @ Cellulant Limited
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- android design
- ios design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design