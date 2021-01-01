Creative Directors in Nairobi, Kenya for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Nairobi, Kenya on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
David Ndirangu

David Ndirangu

Nairobi , Kenya $<50k (USD)

Message

About David Ndirangu

Art Director, Animator & Designer.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
Message
George Usiri

George Usiri

Nairobi, Kenya $80-90k (USD)

Message

About George Usiri

Art and motion designer by day, Marvel comic fan by night. Focusing on Art direction and Motion design

Work History

  • Junior Art director @ Iprospect

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • art direction
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
phareze

phareze

Nairobi, Kenya $<50k (USD)

Message

About phareze

::Web developer/UI/UX/Branding/Web design::

::Beat the odds, do numbers and remain humble::

::Stay Creative::

Work History

  • brand manager @ sukido designs

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • University of Nairobi

    Degree

    2020

Skills

  • Web Design
  • branding
  • web developement
Message
Victor Shiwani

Victor Shiwani

Nairobi $<50k (USD)

Message

About Victor Shiwani

Product Design | User Experience | User Interface | User Research | Brand Identity

Work History

  • Lead Product Designer @ Cellulant Limited

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • android design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message