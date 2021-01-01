Creative Directors in Mymensingh, Bangladesh for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Mymensingh, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Rakibul Islam
Kushtia, Dhaka, Bangladesh. • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Prexicad
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Kushtia Polytechnic Institute
Diploma-In-Engineering
2015
Skills
- ab testing
- information architecture
- interaction design
- prototype
- taskflow
- user centered design
- user experience (ux)
- user research
- wireframe
ART-BOXX
Mymensingh, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
About ART-BOXX
Creativity is a power .
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
shakawet hossan
Kishorganj, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding identity
- graphic design
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo deisgn
- photoshop illustrator
Md Faysal Rabby
Savar, Dhaka • $<50k (USD)
About Md Faysal Rabby
Ui Ux designer! Designing is my passion
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Danieal Design
2017 - 2018
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- android app design
- appdesign
- bootstrap
- ecommerce
- front-end designer
- graphic design
- ios app
- project management
- redesign
- responsive design
- ui
- web design
- wireframe