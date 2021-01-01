Creative Directors in Muenchen, Germany for hire
Oleg Stirbu
Munich, Germany
About Oleg Stirbu
Lead Product Designer at Personio
Work History
-
Lead Product Designer @ Personio
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
6–8 years
Skills
- interaction design
- mobile
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- uxdesign
- visual design
- web design
Kristina
Munich, Germany • $90-100k (USD)
About Kristina
👩🏻💻 Designer
💗 Fitness lover
🎀 Disney addict
📍 Novi Sad
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand guidelines
- brand identity development
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- label design
- logo
- logo and branding
- packaging
- simplicity
- typography
Fernando Gonzalez
Munich / Germany • $70-80k (USD)
About Fernando Gonzalez
Hey Folk!
My name is Fernando Gonzalez also called Flez
im a in munich based graphic designer.
Feel Free to Contact me
Work History
-
Art Director @ Akom 360
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Akademie U5
Diplom Communication Designer
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- advertising
- branding
- conception
- illustration
- ui
- wacom
Karo Becker
Muenchen, Germany • $<50k (USD)
About Karo Becker
Hi I'm Karo, 28, based in Munich, Germany.
I've been working as a freelance illustrator for almost three years now and looking to find more and exciting work opportunities. I mostly work digitally in a variety of different styles.
If you want to see more regular updates of my work feel free to check out my instagram account!
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- Illustration
- character design
- character illustration
- digital art
- digital painting
- drawing and painting
- procreate