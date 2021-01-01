Creative Directors in Moscow, Russia for hire
Dmitry KovalevPro
Moscow, Russia • $140-150k (USD)
About Dmitry Kovalev
I'm visual designer and digital artist from Belarus. Currently in Moscow. I specialize in visual communication, art direction and digital marketing. Create ideas, identities and interfaces for clients from cultural to commercial sectors.
Work History
Senior Visual Designer @ Revolut
2016 - 2020
Specialties
Animation
3–5 years
Education
Belarusian College of Business and Law
Software Technician
2005
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- cinema 4d
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion design
- visual design
- web design
Maxim AksenovPro
Moscow, Russia
About Maxim Aksenov
Maxim Aksenov is a self-taught designer with 10+ years of experience of work with website and app design, design systems, identity and graphic design. Based in Moscow, available worldwide.
Work History
Designer, Junior Art Director @ Charmer
2015 - 2020
Specialties
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- brand identity
- design systems
- graphic design
- mobile
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Alex Koin ✌Pro
Moscow • $<50k (USD)
Work History
Graphic Designer @ Praxis Advance
2020 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
Don State Technical University
Specialist
2008
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- branding strategy
- brochure design
- editorial design
- graphic and web design
- graphic design
- landing page
- logo and branding
- magazine design
- newspaper design
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- web design
- web ui
Igor SavelevPro
Moscow • $220-250k (USD)
Work History
iOS Design Lead @ ClickUp - The productivity platform
2017 – Present
Specialties
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
Design strategy: Design thinking for business strategy and entrepreneurship
https://www.coursera.org/account/accomplishments/certificate/SCQUMHJKW5NG
2018
Skills
- design strategy
- interaction design
- interactive prototyping
- invision
- ios design
- iphone
- mobile
- personas
- protoyping
- sketch
- ui
- user experience designer
- user interface designer
- ux
- wireframe