Creative Directors in Montreal, QC for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Montreal, QC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Maxime Bourgeois

Maxime Bourgeois

Pro

Montréal, QC, Canada $90-100k (USD)

Message

About Maxime Bourgeois

Illustrator // Visual Designer // Game Dev.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Moving Pieces | Dodo Peak

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • branding
  • design
  • editorial design
  • gradient
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • motion graphics
  • tech
Message
Denis Olenik

Denis Olenik

Pro

Montreal, QC $140-150k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Design Director @ Airgraft

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Academy of Arts and Design

    Bachelor

    2005

Skills

  • brand experience
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • communications design
  • identity system
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
benjamin saravia

benjamin saravia

Pro

montreal $90-100k (USD)

Message

About benjamin saravia

Head of UX /UI design. As a designer my goal is to create for humans and shape a better future.
I prioritize people's needs and emotions.

Work History

  • Head of design @ Desjardins

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú

    Bachellorat

    1995

Skills

  • mobile
  • motion ui
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Andres Gonzalez

Andres Gonzalez

Montreal $<50k (USD)

Message

About Andres Gonzalez

Illustrator / Photographer / Graphic Designer

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Sinclair Dental

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • LaSalle College

    Graphic Design

    2015

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation 2d
  • character design
  • drawing
  • editorial design
  • illustration
Message