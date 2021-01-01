Creative Directors in Montevideo, Uruguay for hire

Find the world's best creative directors in Montevideo, Uruguay on Dribbble

Martín Corbo

Montevideo, Uruguay $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ I+D

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Brand Identity
  • brand creation
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • corporate brand identity
  • corporate id
  • graphic design
  • identity
  • identity and branding
  • identity systems
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo desing
  • logotype
  • naming
  • visual identity design
Martin Garrido

Montevideo, Uruguay $100-110k (USD)

About Martin Garrido

31 years old, multi-disciplinary human, founder, passionate for design & gaming.

+12 years of experience designing pixels for various clients (Tony Robbins, Google, Facebook, Samsung, among others).

Recently left the agency world with @hellohelloteam (co-founder) to pursue new opportunities and engagements with creative products & people.

Work History

  • Former Owner @ hellohello

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Universidad ORT Uruguay

    Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Design (incomplete)

    2012

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Felipe Garat

Montevideo, Uruguay $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Art Director @ Amén

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • branding identity
  • creative direction
  • creativity
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • identity and branding
  • illustator
  • logo
  • photo manipulation
  • print design
  • visual art
  • web design
Natalia Rudomin

Montevideo, Uruguay

Work History

  • Designer @ BERGEN watchfaces

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • web design
