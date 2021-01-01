Creative Directors in Mohali, India for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Mohali, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Naresh | UikreativePro
Chandigarh, India • $<50k (USD)
About Naresh | Uikreative
I’m full-stack UI/UX designer, multidisciplinary designer, frontend developer and creative director with over 15 years of experience. Specialize in User Interface Design (UI) , User Experience (UX), Usability Testing (UT), Mobile Application Design, Interface Wire frame/Prototypes and Frontend development.
In my work , I always try to transform highly complex concepts into simple, approachable applications, that are easy to use and visually balanced, across any device. I’ve loved design since I was young and I was lucky enough to turn my passion into my job. I believe that it is important to create things that look and feel great.
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Uikreative
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- appdesign
- application development
- dashboard
- ecommerce
- ecommerce website
- graphic design
- gui application design
- interfaces wireframes
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design
aroon
chandigarh • $50-60k (USD)
About aroon
Problem solver, who loves to create awesome interfaces which works great. Looking for a UI/UX expert?
just press "Hire me"
Work History
-
Design Director @ Realmonkey
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- branding
- interaction design
- mobile
- software design
- ui
- user interface designer
- ux
- web app
IAPP TECHNOLOGIES
chandigarh • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Design lead @ iapptechnologies
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- android design
- development
- ios design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Master CreationzAgency
Chandigarh, India
Specialties
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design