Creative Directors in Milano, Italy for hire

Efi Kabak

Efi Kabak

Italy, Milan

Work History

  • Founder & Art Director @ Bodoville

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Kodolányi János University College - Linguistics

    Linguistics

    2016

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • typography
  • ui
Davide Benatti

Davide Benatti

Milano, Italy $<50k (USD)

About Davide Benatti

Art Director & Graphic Designer with a huge passion for typography

Work History

  • Digital & Interaction Designer @ KIWI Digital

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • NABA

    Graduation

    2015

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Thiago Barba

Thiago Barba

Varese, Italy $<50k (USD)

About Thiago Barba

Art Director & Motion Designer

Work History

  • Art Director and Motion Designer @ HBL Films

    2006 - 2013

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Education

  • Anhembi Morumbi

    Social Communications

    2006

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Andrea Giunta

Andrea Giunta

Pro

Milano, Italy

About Andrea Giunta

Senior Art Director / Product Design, Envisioning & UX @ Mondora, former Digital Art Director @ Softec (FullSix), Pro Am Lasagna Eater since 1986 - Milan, Italy

Work History

  • Digital Art Director @ Mondora

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • IED Istituto Europeo di Design

    Bachelor Degree Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
