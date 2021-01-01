Creative Directors in Miami, FL for hire

About Brandon Moore

I want to paint the world with beautiful ideas. Concept-driven Design is the spray paint I use to make them.

I admire artists like Jimi Hendrix because he was a seeker of original ideas and Brands like Converse because they’ll never go out of style. It’s that mix of originality and timeless value that makes something classic and I seek that in my own work as a Designer.

Classic: “Judged over a period of time to be of the highest quality and outstanding of its kind.”

Let’s party.

— B.