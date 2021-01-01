Creative Directors in Mexico City, Mexico for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Mexico City, Mexico on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Ariana Sánchez

Ariana Sánchez

Mexico City $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Fondeadora

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • EDINBA

    University

    2014

Skills

  • animation
  • branding identity
  • design for web
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ui
Message
Eduardo Laguna

Eduardo Laguna

Mexico City $70-80k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Art Director @ Discovery Channel Mexico

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animating
  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • character design
  • design
  • emoji
  • flat design
  • flat illustration
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • motion graphics
  • stop motion
  • vector graphics
Message
Maria Keller

Maria Keller

Pro

Mexico City $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Maria Keller

Hello! I am a motion designer, illustrator and emoji maker at y.at

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Education

  • Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM)

    B.S. Industrial Designer

    2010

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • branding
  • character design
  • childrens book illustration
  • education
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • industrial design
  • motion graphics
  • vfx artist
Message
Carlos Galguera

Carlos Galguera

Mexico City $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Art Director @ Maverick

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • UNAM

    Bachelor's Degree

    2014

Skills

  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • branding
  • collage
  • editorial design
  • logo desing
  • typography
  • ui visual designer
Message