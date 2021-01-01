Creative Directors in Mexico City, Mexico for hire
Ariana Sánchez
Mexico City • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Fondeadora
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
EDINBA
University
2014
Skills
- animation
- branding identity
- design for web
- graphic design
- illustration
- ui
Eduardo Laguna
Mexico City • $70-80k (USD)
Work History
-
Art Director @ Discovery Channel Mexico
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animating
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- character design
- design
- emoji
- flat design
- flat illustration
- icondesign
- illustration
- logo
- logo and branding
- motion graphics
- stop motion
- vector graphics
Maria KellerPro
Mexico City • $70-80k (USD)
About Maria Keller
Hello! I am a motion designer, illustrator and emoji maker at y.at
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Education
-
Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM)
B.S. Industrial Designer
2010
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- branding
- character design
- childrens book illustration
- education
- graphic design
- illustration
- industrial design
- motion graphics
- vfx artist
Carlos Galguera
Mexico City • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Art Director @ Maverick
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
UNAM
Bachelor's Degree
2014
Skills
- 3d modeling and rendering
- branding
- collage
- editorial design
- logo desing
- typography
- ui visual designer