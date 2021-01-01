Creative Directors in Mendoza, Argentina for hire
Nicolas PrietoPro
Argentina - Mendoza • $100-110k (USD)
Interface Designer @ Sketch
2018 - 2021
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Mati Ibañez a.k.a Flotantte
Mendoza, Argentina • $<50k (USD)
About Mati Ibañez a.k.a Flotantte
Hi, I'm Mati Ibañez, a.k.a. Flotantte, a graphic designer and art director based in Mendoza, Argentina. I am also a digital artist, I like to experiment with different techniques and technologies, I am a lover of photography and music!
For 10 years, I have continued to train, took courses, held workshops and seminars. I worked both in advertising agencies, design studios and as a freelance. I did great things and minimal things. I worked in Mendoza, Buenos Aires and for other countries, Qatar, the United States, Australia and countries in Europe. For large companies and SMEs.
I'm always on the lookout for interesting new projects and creative challenges so if you'd like to discuss freelancing, collaboration or any other exciting opportunities, please get in touch. I hope you enjoy my work!
Art Director @ Común ADV
2017 - 2020
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Gastón Sosa
Mendoza, Argentina • $<50k (USD)
About Gastón Sosa
I'm a graphic designer. I have experience working in advertising agencies and design studios. Always looking to create new things through design.
A.K.A: Disvo
Creative Designer @ Común ADV
2019 – Present
Animation
1–2 years
Facultad de Artes y Diseño, Universidad Nacional de Cuyo
Graphic Design
2020
Elena Cutri
Mendoza, Argentina
About Elena Cutri
Graphic designer.
My work is focused on editorial and graphic design, areas which I particularly enjoy for the great attention to detail they require. In editorial projects, I look for consistency without sacrificing attractive layouts.
In my spare time, I enjoy taking care of my plants, decorating my house, taking photos, and interacting with cats.
I seek to continually learn from each project that I take part in.
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
