Creative Directors in Memphis, TN for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Memphis, TN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Khara Woods
Memphis, TN • $50-60k (USD)
About Khara Woods
Freelance designer who couldn't imagine life without music, art and design.
Work History
-
Freelance Graphic Designer @ Ericson Group Inc.
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Memphis
Bachelor of Arts
2003
Skills
- 3d graphics
- adobe after effects
- adobe dreamweaver
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- blender
- blender 3d
- css
- html5
- typography
Bradley Field
Olive Branch, MS • $50-60k (USD)
About Bradley Field
Sports Graphic Designer.
Married to Heather. Father to Callen.
Ask about our bunnies.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Memphis 901 FC
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Freed-Hardeman University
Bachelor of Arts
2012
Brea
Memphis • $60-70k (USD)
About Brea
Senior Web Designer. Tennessee living. Lover of life, leggings, and everything matte black.
Work History
-
Web Designer @ Socius Marketing
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Sanford-Brown College
BFA in Graphic Design
2015
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- css
- front-end development
- graphic design
- html
- logo
- web design
- wordpress
Patrick Weber
Memphis TN • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- character design
- editorial design
- editorial illustration
- graphic desin
- hand drawn
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- logotype
- typography
- words