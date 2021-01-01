Creative Directors in Melbourne, Australia for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Melbourne, Australia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
7ahangPro
Moon • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
freelance ui designer @ OPPO
2021 - 2021
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Sichuan Fine Arts Institute
Bachelor
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- figma
- maxon cinema 4d
- sketch
7gone
Moon • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Logo Design @ SPAIR
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Vilniaus technologijų ir dizaino kolegija
higher
2010
Skills
- art
- branding
- business card design
- design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
Sebastian Petravic
Melbourne, Australia • $100-110k (USD)
About Sebastian Petravic
Lead UX / UI Designer at VideoMyJob, Melbourne
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- app design
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping
Seán MarshPro
Melbourne, Australia • $70-80k (USD)
About Seán Marsh
I'm an Ethical Business Designer that only works with purpose-driven organisations.
Work History
-
Brand Strategist @ Creative Generals
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- brand strategy
- branding
- creative strategy
- logo
- marketing
- photography
- user centered design
- web design
- webflow