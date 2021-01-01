Creative Directors in Mashhad, Iran for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Mashhad, Iran on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
MR_Saremi

MR_Saremi

Iran,mashhad $50-60k (USD)

Message

About MR_Saremi

Ae Ai Au Ps Moho

Work History

  • Director @ Tazhib_studio

    2016 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • motion animation
  • motion graphics
Message
Hesam odin

Hesam odin

Mashhad, Iran

Message

About Hesam odin

Designing for humans Needs & Emotions in the Digital World (HX)

Work History

  • UX designer @ Karoshi Freelancing Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • azad university

    software engineering

    2017

Skills

  • design thinking
  • game design
  • information architecture
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user interviews
  • user research
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message
Amin Vakili

Amin Vakili

Mashhad, Iran $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • senior ui designer @ myco

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Sadjad university of industry

    electronic engineering

    2013

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • after effects cc
  • corel draw
  • css
  • graphic design
  • javascript
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
  • visual identity design
  • web design
  • web develop
Message
Fatemeh Ataee

Fatemeh Ataee

Mashhad, Iran

Message

About Fatemeh Ataee

I want to enjoy my work.
You have project! 😍 Let's do it together

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • bootstrap
  • es6
  • html5 css3
  • javascript
  • jquery ui
Message