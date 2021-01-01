Creative Directors in Marseille, France for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Marseille, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ianis Soteras
Marseille
About Ianis Soteras
Hello ! I'm Naniii, Freelancer based in South of France.
Do : lettering & type, logos, branding & illustration.
Looking for : a team, coffee and pepitos.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- lettering
- logo
- typography
- vector graphics
Eric PringelsPro
Marseille (France) • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- facilitation
- graphic design
- illustration
- photography
- print design
- product design
- product management
- product strategy
- scenography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Guilherme Marques Penha
Marseille, France • $50-60k (USD)
About Guilherme Marques Penha
Brazilian multidisciplinary designer and artist
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- animation
- branding
- figma
- graphic design
- illustration
- photography
- product design
- sketch
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- zeplin
Camille Seron
La Seyne-Sur-Mer, France • $<50k (USD)
About Camille Seron
Hello and welcome to my profile !
UX/UI Design Master Degree, I wish to be a UI artist, in order to pursue my passion for gaming.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- 3d modeling and rendering
- 3dsmax
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- game ui
- graphic and web design
- industrial design
- motion graphics
- rhinoceros 3d
- solidworks
- unity 3d