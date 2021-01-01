Creative Directors in Manila, Philippines for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Manila, Philippines on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Ajine Ponce

Ajine Ponce

Manila, Philippines

Message

Work History

  • Creative Director and Co-Owner @ The Origami Robot Design Co.

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • The University of Santo Tomas

    BFA - College of Fine Arts and Design, Major in Advertising

    2009

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • publishing and book design
Message
Miramark Diaz

Miramark Diaz

Pro

Manila, Philippines $70-80k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • design strategy
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Message
jedevera

jedevera

Las Pinas, Philippines $70-80k (USD)

Message

About jedevera

Creative Lead, UI/UX Designer, a frontend developer based in philippines

Work History

  • Creative Lead, UI/UX Designer, Front-end Developer @ Htech Corporation

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • San Beda College Alabang

    Bachelor's Degree

    2009

Skills

  • branding identity
  • ecommerce website
  • front-end designer
  • graphic design
  • html5
  • html5 css3
  • jquery
  • mobile
  • sass
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Sachiko Zorrilla

Sachiko Zorrilla

Manila, Philippines $<50k (USD)

Message

About Sachiko Zorrilla

Incredibly attracted to adorable, slick designs and making them.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Sprout Solutions

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Santo Tomas

    Bachelor of Fine Arts Major in Advertising Arts

    2015

Skills

  • flat design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • photography
  • web design
Message