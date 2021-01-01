Creative Directors in Manila, Philippines for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Manila, Philippines on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ajine Ponce
Manila, Philippines
Work History
-
Creative Director and Co-Owner @ The Origami Robot Design Co.
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
The University of Santo Tomas
BFA - College of Fine Arts and Design, Major in Advertising
2009
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- publishing and book design
Miramark DiazPro
Manila, Philippines • $70-80k (USD)
Specialties
-
Leadership
1–2 years
Skills
- art direction
- design strategy
- interaction design
- product design
- uidesign
- uxdesign
jedevera
Las Pinas, Philippines • $70-80k (USD)
About jedevera
Creative Lead, UI/UX Designer, a frontend developer based in philippines
Work History
-
Creative Lead, UI/UX Designer, Front-end Developer @ Htech Corporation
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
San Beda College Alabang
Bachelor's Degree
2009
Skills
- branding identity
- ecommerce website
- front-end designer
- graphic design
- html5
- html5 css3
- jquery
- mobile
- sass
- ui
- ux
- web design
Sachiko Zorrilla
Manila, Philippines • $<50k (USD)
About Sachiko Zorrilla
Incredibly attracted to adorable, slick designs and making them.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Sprout Solutions
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Santo Tomas
Bachelor of Fine Arts Major in Advertising Arts
2015
Skills
- flat design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- photography
- web design