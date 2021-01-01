Creative Directors in Malmoe, Sweden for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Malmoe, Sweden on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Manne Nilsson
Sweden-Malmö
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 2d
- animation
- infographic design
- motion graphics
- print design
- retro badges
Ekaterina ZaiatsPro
Malmö, Sweden
About Ekaterina Zaiats
Illustrator, designer and photo lover
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
SibADI
Master degree of architecture
2016
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- coloring
- graphic design
- illustration
- procreate
- sketchbook pro
- social media graphics
- typography
Ricardo GimenesPro
Malmö - Sweden
About Ricardo Gimenes
The ongoing wow is happening right now
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- caricature
- cartoon
- comics
- editorial design
- icon
- illustration
- svg
- vector graphics
Hugo Persson
Malmö, Sweden • $50-60k (USD)
About Hugo Persson
I’m a Malmö based Graphic Designer with 7+ years of experience. My strength lies in highly-polished user experience, web and logo design.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ SPYNR
2015 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic and web design
- logo and branding
- ui interface