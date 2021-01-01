Creative Directors in Malang, Indonesia for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Malang, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Puji Ari Setiawan

Malang, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Lead UI Designer @ Dipa Inhouse

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • dashboard
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Faiz Al-Qurni

Malang $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX Designer @ Jualo

    2015 - 2016

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • State University of Malang

    Bachelor

    2015

Skills

  • android app design
  • design systems
  • illustration
  • ios application design
  • mobile design
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • ui design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux design
  • web apps
  • web design
  • web ui
Kevin Rachmadiansyah

Malang, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
Feri Nurdianto

Malang, Indonesia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • icon designer
  • ui visual designer
  • user experience (ux)
  • web developement
