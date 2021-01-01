Creative Directors in Makassar, Indonesia for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Makassar, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Kaktito.Std

Kaktito.Std

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Message

About Kaktito.Std

Organized by @titodradjat
- Mascot logo | Branding

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • illustration
  • mascot logo
  • vexel
Message
Equator Studio

Equator Studio

Makassar, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Message

About Equator Studio

Equator is a Graphic Designs studio focusing on Graphic for Streamers and eSports Mascot Logos

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • character design
  • esports logo
  • font design
  • graphic design
  • mascot logo
Message
Agri Yanto

Agri Yanto

Makassar, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Graphic Desingner @ Onde Onde Studio

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • stationary design
  • ui ux design
  • vector graphics
Message
Rocket Four

Rocket Four

Makassar,Indonesia $110-120k (USD)

Message

About Rocket Four

UI/UX | Grapich Desginer

Work History

  • Front-End @ Celebes Digital Makassar

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • STMIK Handayani Makassar

    Bachelor

    2017

Skills

  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • layouting
  • logo and branding
  • typography
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • visual identity design
  • wireframe
  • writer
Message