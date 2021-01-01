Creative Directors in Madurai, India for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Madurai, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Athithan_VFX
Madurai, India
Work History
-
3D & VFX Faculty @ Arena Animation Madurai
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Himgiri ZEE University
B.Sc.Visual Effects Film Making
2012
Shanmuga Bharathi
Madurai
About Shanmuga Bharathi
Motion Graphic Designer :-D
Work History
-
Executive Digital Designer @ Ad2pro Media Solutions
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
SLCS, Madurai
Bachelor of Animation
2018
Skills
- animation 2d
- graphic design
- illustration
- motiondesign
Sathish Kumar
Madurai, India • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
graphics design @ RadicalStart
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
madurai kamaraj university
Bcom(CA)
2013
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- artist
- graphic design
- logo
- mobile web
- typography
- vector graphics
- vector illustrator
- web design
G S KARTHICK
Madurai, India • $50-60k (USD)
About G S KARTHICK
I'm a UI Designer and a VFX Compositor for 3D Models. And Also I make some concept based Logos and Other Concept Designs using Many Illustration Tools.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
The Madura College, Madurai
B.Sc (IT)
2018
Skills
- character animation
- davinci resolve
- illustration
- interaction design
- logo and branding
- maxon cinema 4d
- ui
- ux
- vfx designing