Creative Directors in Madrid, Spain for hire

Carlos Pariente

Madrid

Work History

  • Lead Visual @ BBVA

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • mobile
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Alfonso Fuentes

Madrid, Spain $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Design Manager @ Romero Artero

    2009 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • interaction design
  • lettering
  • product design
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Bruno Felicio

Madrid

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ BriteCore

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • illustration
  • ios design
  • iphone
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Nahuel Bardi

Madrid $<50k (USD)

About Nahuel Bardi

Freelance illustrator and graphic designer based in Spain

Work History

  • freelance illustrator and graphic designer @ Fiverr https://www.fiverr.com/nahuelbardi?up_rollout=true

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Escuela Multimedial Da Vinci

    Graphic Designer

    2019

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • digital illustrations
  • editorial design
  • gifs
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • poster design
  • product illustrations
