Creative Directors in Ludhiana, India for hire

Naresh | UikreativePro
Chandigarh, India • $<50k (USD)
About Naresh | Uikreative
I’m full-stack UI/UX designer, multidisciplinary designer, frontend developer and creative director with over 15 years of experience. Specialize in User Interface Design (UI) , User Experience (UX), Usability Testing (UT), Mobile Application Design, Interface Wire frame/Prototypes and Frontend development.
In my work , I always try to transform highly complex concepts into simple, approachable applications, that are easy to use and visually balanced, across any device. I’ve loved design since I was young and I was lucky enough to turn my passion into my job. I believe that it is important to create things that look and feel great.
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Uikreative
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- appdesign
- application development
- dashboard
- ecommerce
- ecommerce website
- graphic design
- gui application design
- interfaces wireframes
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Rajveer Singh
Punjab, India • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- animations
- communications
- figma
- illustration
- time management
- uiux
- visual design
- webdesign
aroon
chandigarh • $50-60k (USD)
About aroon
Problem solver, who loves to create awesome interfaces which works great. Looking for a UI/UX expert?
just press "Hire me"
Work History
-
Design Director @ Realmonkey
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- branding
- interaction design
- mobile
- software design
- ui
- user interface designer
- ux
- web app
Davinder Dhillon
Punjab,India • $<50k (USD)
About Davinder Dhillon
I'm a Freelance Graphic Designer and a nice guy. Always on the look for exciting projects to work on and smart people to collaborate with! I spend most of my work life in Adobe Photoshop & Illustrator. Having 2+ Years of experience. I just love working on social media posts, flyers, and website designs send messages for any query.
Specialties
-
Animation