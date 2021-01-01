Creative Directors in Louisville, KY for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Louisville, KY on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Patrick Hill
Louisville, KY
About Patrick Hill
Product Designer
Work History
-
Senior UI Designer @ Generation Tux
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Louisville
Communication Art & Design
2012
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- design systems
- ecommerce
- figma
- framer
- front-end development
- motion ui
- react
- sketch
- ui design
- ux design
- web design
Austin McKinneyPro
Louisville, KY • $110-120k (USD)
About Austin McKinney
User Experience Lead @Humana. Specializing in UI/UX, Product Design, and Brand Identity.
Work History
-
Senior Art Director @ University of Kentucky
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Kentucky
Bachelors of Arts
2011
Skills
- brand identity
- digital design
- graphic design
- logo
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
David Higdon
Louisville, KY • $110-120k (USD)
About David Higdon
Creative Director/Graphic Designer
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Fieldtrip
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Watkins College of Art and Design
BFA - Graphic Design
2007
Skills
- advertising
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- identity systems
- logo and branding
- product design
- ui
- ux
Zach StewartPro
Louisville, KY • $130-140k (USD)
About Zach Stewart
Award winning designer, Art Director and Creative Group Director.
All images are copyright of Zach Stewart unless otherwise noted.
Work History
-
Director of Design @ Doe-Anderson Advertising
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- advertising
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- design