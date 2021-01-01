Creative Directors in Lodz, Poland for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Lodz, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Natan JabłońskiPro
Łódź, Poland
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- appdesign
- mobile
- product design
- responsive design
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
Łukasz Żydek
Europe, Poland • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- graphic design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Jakub Horna
Lodz, Poland
About Jakub Horna
Student at the Academy of Fine Arts in Lodz.
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ Hycom
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Academy of Fine Arts in Lodz
Master
2020
Skills
- animation 2d
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- illustration
- ui desing
- web design
Bartosz Adam Nowak
Łódź, Poland • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Ptak Fashion City
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
The University of Computer Sciences and Skills
Bachelor of Multimedia design
2008
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe lightroom
- adobe photoshop
- affinity designer
- affinity photo
- branding identity
- clip studio paint
- comics
- design for print
- flash animator
- front-end development
- illustration
- logo deisgn
- stationary design
- traditional drawing
- web design