Creative Directors in Lisbon, Portugal for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Lisbon, Portugal on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Bohdan KononetsPro
Lisbon, Portugal • $50-60k (USD)
About Bohdan Kononets
Insightful, intuitive and a bit quirky. Your mom's favourite interface designer. Design Director & Founder @Flatstudio
Work History
-
Design director @ Flatstudio, LDA
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- art direction
- complex interfaces
- dashboards
- digital design
- ios design
- mobile
- product design
- typography
- web design
Hugo FrançaPro
Lisbon, Portugal • $90-100k (USD)
About Hugo França
I'm a Portuguese designer currently living in Lisbon.
I help companies create smart and purpose-driven product solutions, delightful user experiences and perfect interfaces for mobile, web and desktop.
Today, I'm a product designer for Nagarro, helping to transform, adapt, and build new ways into the future through a forward thinking, agile and caring mindset. We excel at digital product engineering and deliver on our promise of thinking breakthroughs.
In addition to my design work, I have been helping companies build the cultures, processes that drive better, and design teams.
Work History
-
Senior UI/UX Designer @ Mokriya
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- android design
- development
- ios design
- iot
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Miguel Mendes 🚀Pro
Lisbon, Portugal • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Format
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Coimbra
Master in Design
2012
Skills
- interaction design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
João Oliveira SimõesPro
Lisbon • $80-90k (USD)
About João Oliveira Simões
Product Designer @BrilliantHome, Founder @44Studio. Past: Product Designer @SparksLabs (Acquired by Dropbox), Product Designer @Handy (Acquired by ANGI).
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Brilliant
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- android design
- apple tv
- ios design
- iot
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- wearables