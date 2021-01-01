Creative Directors in Leeds, United Kingdom for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Leeds, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Phil Millward

Phil Millward

Leeds $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Phil Millward

Head of Design _____ @parallax Leeds

Jpanel Judge _____ CSS Design Awards

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Parallax

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • illustration
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • web design
Message
Rob Halford

Rob Halford

Pro

Leeds, UK $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Force24

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Lincoln

    Interactive Design BA(Hons)

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • email campaigns
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • large scale print
  • marketing automation
  • print design
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Message
Jake Ivill

Jake Ivill

Manchester $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Jake Ivill

Jake M Ivill is a digital designer creating digital experiences for brands worldwide

Work History

  • Lead Creative @ Dot Residential

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Salford

    Graphic Design

    2014

Message
Jordan Jenkins

Jordan Jenkins

Pro

Wales $70-80k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • typography
  • visual design
Message