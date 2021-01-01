Creative Directors in Las Vegas, NV for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Las Vegas, NV on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Steven GillettePro
Las Vegas, NV • $90-100k (USD)
About Steven Gillette
Art Director and radical grid zealot @historic.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Historic Agency
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- identity and branding
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
- typography
Jacob OlenickPro
Las Vegas, NV • $60-70k (USD)
About Jacob Olenick
A React.JS Developer and UX/UI Designer that previously led teams for startups. 🖥️ ☕
I'm always open to new projects. Feel free to reach out anytime.
Work History
-
Project Manager @ Incredible Marketing
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe xd
- figma
- product design
- protoyping
- sketch
- storyboarding
- ui
- ui design
- user research
- ux design
- web design
- webflow
- wireframing and prototyping
Davron Bowman
Las Vegas, NV • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Leader @ The Developing Life
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
american homeschool
high school
2004
Skills
- Visual Design
- brand identity development
- creative direction
- design process
- empathy
- project management
- team player
- user centered design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- visual storytelling
- wireframing and prototyping
Arturo PeraltaPro
Las Vegas • $70-80k (USD)
About Arturo Peralta
Passion for logos and branding. No company is too small or too big.
Always down for some one-on-one collab
Work History
-
Creative Director @ RM250
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- advertising
- graphic design
- illustration
- layout
- leadership
- logo
- typography