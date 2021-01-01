Creative Directors in Lahore, Pakistan for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Lahore, Pakistan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Tehneat Nawaz
Lahore, Pakistan • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ VentureDive
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
University of Sahiwal
Bachelors in Design
2019
Skills
- Adobe XD
- Figma
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
Muhammad Usman🦄Pro
Lahore, Pakistan • $70-80k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Renesis Tech PVT Ltd.
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
University of Gujrat, Pakistan
Bachelors in Software Engineering
2019
Skills
- ui desing
- uiuxdesign
- user research
- uxdesign
- wireframing and prototyping
Fazal Shah
Lahore Pakistan • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Founder @ EXITMedia
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
CUI Islamabad, Pakistan
Software Engineering
2017
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- lottie
- lottiefiles
- motion graphics
- video services
IntishibPro
Lahore, Pakistan • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior UI/UX designer @ oriefy
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
NCA,Lahore
Graphic designing
2020
Skills
- cartoon illustration
- cartoonist
- character design
- product design
- protoyping
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- uxdesign
- web design
- wireframe