Creative Directors in Krasnoyarsk, Russia for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Krasnoyarsk, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Vasilii Popkov

Vasilii Popkov

Russian Federation, Krasnoyarsk $90-100k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • animation
  • animation 2d
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • lettering
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo creation
  • logotype
  • monogram
Message
KatiaZhe

KatiaZhe

Krasnoyarsk, Russia

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 2d illustration
Message
Alexander Redko

Alexander Redko

Pro

Krasnoyarsk, Russia $100-110k (USD)

Message

About Alexander Redko

digital designer, 3d artist

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 3d artist
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • blender
  • blender 3d
  • branding
  • creativity
  • figma
  • identity and branding
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
  • octane
  • octane render
  • principle
  • ui desing
  • uiux
Message
Shungitt

Shungitt

Krasnoyarsk, Russia $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • illustrator @ Shutterstock

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • painting
Message