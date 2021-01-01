Creative Directors in Krasnodar, Russia for hire

Sergey Filkov

Pro

Krasnodar, Russia $80-90k (USD)

About Sergey Filkov

Art Direction. Concept Vision. Product Design. UI Skills. UX Skills.

Work History

  • Expert UI/UX Designer @ Upwork

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Computer Graphics | UCTC "Turbo"

    Bachelor of Arts (B.A.)

    2007

Skills

  • dashboards
  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • lean ux
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • visual design
Dolzhenko Yaroslav

Krasnodar, Russia $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • art
  • brending
  • corel draw
  • hand drawing
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • procreate
  • t-shirt design
Andrey

Krasnodar, Russia $<50k (USD)

About Andrey

3D illustrator and motion-designer

Work History

  • Content-manager @ TVIL

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 3d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • 3d visualization
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion animation
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
Мария

Krasnodar, Russia $<50k (USD)

About Мария

Hi, I am an illustrator from Russia. I specialize in watercolors and study digital drawing.

Work History

  • designer @ bakery cafe

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • vector illustration
  • watercolor illustration
