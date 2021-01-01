Creative Directors in Krasnodar, Russia for hire
Sergey FilkovPro
Krasnodar, Russia • $80-90k (USD)
About Sergey Filkov
Art Direction. Concept Vision. Product Design. UI Skills. UX Skills.
Work History
-
Expert UI/UX Designer @ Upwork
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Computer Graphics | UCTC "Turbo"
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.)
2007
Skills
- dashboards
- design systems
- interaction design
- lean ux
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- user research
- ux
- visual design
Dolzhenko Yaroslav
Krasnodar, Russia • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- art
- brending
- corel draw
- hand drawing
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- procreate
- t-shirt design
Andrey
Krasnodar, Russia • $<50k (USD)
About Andrey
3D illustrator and motion-designer
Work History
-
Content-manager @ TVIL
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- 3d animation
- 3d graphics
- 3d modeling and rendering
- 3d visualization
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion animation
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
Мария
Krasnodar, Russia • $<50k (USD)
About Мария
Hi, I am an illustrator from Russia. I specialize in watercolors and study digital drawing.
Work History
-
designer @ bakery cafe
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- vector illustration
- watercolor illustration